B.C. coast braces for heavy winds Sunday and Monday

British Columbia’s coastal regions are bracing for strong winds on Sunday and Monday.

Environment Canada has issued a number of wind warnings and special weather statements, stretching from the north coast to Vancouver Island and Metro Vancouver.

The weather agency is forecasting southeast winds of between 50 and 80 km/h for the south coast on Sunday morning.

They’re expected to veer northwest at 50 to 70 km/h Sunday night or early Monday, as a cold front moves into the area.

For Metro Vancouver, along with the Southern Gulf Islands, the southern Sunshine Coast and the mouth of Howe Sound, the first round of wind is forecast to peak at 60 km/h, with northwesterly winds of 40 to 60 km/h through mid-Monday morning.

Environment Canada forecasts the Greater Victoria area could get westerly winds of 50 to 70 km/h on Monday morning.

More powerful winds are in the forecast for exposed coastal sections of northern Vancouver Island, with very strong southeast winds around 80 km/h Sunday morning, before veering to the northwest at 50 to 70 km/h in the evening.

Eastern Vancouver Island, the central and north coast and Haida Gwaii are all under wind warnings.

Strong, southerly winds of up to 90 km/h are possible, easing Sunday evening.

Residents are warned that loose objects may be tossed by the wind and could cause injury or damage.