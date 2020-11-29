Quebec reports 1,395 new cases of COVID-19, 12 additional deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Quebec is reporting 1,395 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 12 additional deaths linked to the virus.

Health officials say four of those deaths occurred in the past 24 hours, while eight took place between Nov. 22 and 27.

The regions with the highest number of reported infections are Montreal with 437; the Quebec City area with 167; and Montérégie, south of Montreal, with 137.

READ MORE: Support for mandatory coronavirus vaccine keeps falling even as cases spike: Ipsos

Quebec has now reported 141,038 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began and 7,033 deaths.

Hospitalizations decreased by 13 on Sunday for a total of 665.

Story continues below advertisement

Of those, 92 people are in intensive care — a decline of one compared to a day earlier.

1:17 Coronavirus: Legault says he’ll prohibit holiday gatherings if cases increase too much Coronavirus: Legault says he’ll prohibit holiday gatherings if cases increase too much