Comments

Health

Quebec reports 1,395 new cases of COVID-19, 12 additional deaths

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 29, 2020 12:30 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Legault says province awaiting info from feds on COVID-19 vaccines' Coronavirus: Legault says province awaiting info from feds on COVID-19 vaccines
Coronavirus: Legault says province awaiting info from feds on COVID-19 vaccines

Quebec is reporting 1,395 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 12 additional deaths linked to the virus.

Health officials say four of those deaths occurred in the past 24 hours, while eight took place between Nov. 22 and 27.

The regions with the highest number of reported infections are Montreal with 437; the Quebec City area with 167; and Montérégie, south of Montreal, with 137.

READ MORE: Support for mandatory coronavirus vaccine keeps falling even as cases spike: Ipsos

Quebec has now reported 141,038 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began and 7,033 deaths.

Hospitalizations decreased by 13 on Sunday for a total of 665.

Of those, 92 people are in intensive care — a decline of one compared to a day earlier.

CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaQuebecMontreal
