Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Canada blocks key prescription drugs exports after Trump import plan risks shortages

By Steve Scherer Reuters
Posted November 28, 2020 3:21 pm
Click to play video 'Trump says he will sign executive orders to ‘massively’ reduce drug prices, including by importing from Canada' Trump says he will sign executive orders to ‘massively’ reduce drug prices, including by importing from Canada
WATCH: Trump says he will sign executive orders to ‘massively’ reduce drug prices, including by importing from Canada – Jul 24, 2020

Canada on Saturday blocked bulk exports of prescription drugs if they would create a shortage at home, in response to outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump’s efforts to allow imports from Canada to lower some drug prices for Americans.

“Certain drugs intended for the Canadian market are prohibited from being distributed for consumption outside of Canada if that sale would cause or worsen a drug shortage,” Health Minister Patty Hajdu said in a statement.

“Companies will now also be required to provide information to assess existing or potential shortages, when requested, and within 24 hours if there is a serious or imminent health risk,” the statement said.

Read more: Trump signs orders to lower drug prices, including by importing from Canada

The Canadian measure went into effect on Friday, just days before a U.S. “Importation Prescription Drugs” rule that would eventually allow licensed U.S. pharmacists or wholesalers to import in bulk certain prescription drugs intended for the Canadian market.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Neither the White House nor the Department of Health and Human Services had an immediate response to a request for comment.

Trump touted the plan in his first debate with President-elect Joe Biden, who has also said during his campaign that he would set up a similar import plan to try to reduce prescription drug costs for Americans.

Read more: Canada vows to ‘protect’ drug supplies after Trump proposes importing medication

“Canada is a small market, representing two per cent of global drug sales, that sources 68 per cent of its drugs internationally. The need for vigilance in maintaining the national drug supply continues,” the statement said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in September he was willing to help other nations with pharmaceutical supplies if possible, adding that his priority was protecting the needs of Canadians.

Many of Canada’s drug suppliers opposed Trump’s plan, saying it could lead to shortages.

© 2020 Reuters
Donald Trumpprescription drugsdrug pricesDrug ShortagesCanada prescription drugscanada drugscanada prescription drugs exportdonald trump prescription drugsprescription drugs exportprescription drugs import
Flyers
More weekly flyers