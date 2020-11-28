Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Looking to buy local? Small Business Saturday could be your best chance

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 28, 2020 1:14 pm
Teenage girl packing Christmas gifts in a car after shopping. She wears a protective mask to protect from corona virus COVID-19.
Teenage girl packing Christmas gifts in a car after shopping. She wears a protective mask to protect from corona virus COVID-19. Getty Images

A new retail shopping event has arrived, encouraging consumers to support local, independent businesses during the holiday season.

Small Business Saturday, wedged between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, is the latest sales campaign aimed at holiday shoppers.

Read more: Coronavirus Christmas: Canadians should celebrate outdoors, virtually, experts say

But unlike its larger retail counterparts, which tend to shine a spotlight on big box stores, Small Business Saturday suggests consumers support their neighbourhood mom-and-pop shops.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The day comes during the critical holiday shopping season as many small businesses struggle to survive the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'Shoppers brave crowds and COVID-19 risks for Black Friday bargains' Shoppers brave crowds and COVID-19 risks for Black Friday bargains
Shoppers brave crowds and COVID-19 risks for Black Friday bargains

Laura Jones, executive vice-president of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, says 2020 has been one of the toughest year’s ever for many businesses.

Story continues below advertisement

She says the retail event is urging people to support small businesses online, using curbside pick-up or in-person shopping where possible.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaHoliday ShoppingChristmas ShoppingShopping LocalSmall Business SaturdayLocal shops
Flyers
More weekly flyers