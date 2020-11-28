21-year-old dead after crash on Route 105 in Fredericton

A 21-year-old man is dead after a crash on Route 105 in Fredericton on Friday.
Fredericton police officers, members of the Fredericton Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on Route 105 at approximately 3:55 p.m.
One of the drivers, a 21-year man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The second driver, a 52-year-old man, was transported to the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the 21-year-old’s next of kin have been notified.
Route 105 was closed for several hours as first-responders were at the scene. It’s since been reopened.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police say.
