Police investigate video showing security guard dumping man out of wheelchair in St. Catharines

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara police (NRPS) say they are investigating a video posted on social media that shows a man being dumped out of a wheelchair allegedly at St. Catharines general hospital on Thursday.

Niagara Health, who runs the facility, has confirmed they are also investigating and are taking “swift action” to address the matter believing a guard working with security at the hospital may have been the perpetrator.

Read more: Niagara MPP apologizes for not wearing mask in group photo after backlash

“We were very disappointed by what we saw in this video and would like to express our sincere apologies to the individual involved and to the community,” the hospital said in a Facebook post.

Story continues below advertisement

St. Catharines resident Lori Davidson, who posted the video, said “a friend” sent it on Thursday morning asking for advice on what to do with it.

“I don’t know the context, but either way, I don’t like what I saw,” Davidson said after posting the video to her Facebook account.

Davidson said she sent the video to Niagara Health’s public relations department after she reached out to the hospital for clarification on the incident.

“Wow. Just outrageous”, “sickening” and “garbage people doing garbage things” were just some of the comments made by viewers of the post.

Paladin Security, the company that says they employed the guard in question, also took to Facebook to say they have taken “immediate” and “appropriate disciplinary” with the individuals involved.

“Our mission at Paladin is to make the world a safer and friendlier place. The events that took place in that video do not reflect those values and we do not condone the actions of our employees,” the company said in its post.

Story continues below advertisement

The company said it was arranging “refresher training in conflict resolution” for all of its employees at the hospital.

Paladin says they are cooperating with Niagara Health and the police with an investigation.