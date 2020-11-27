PMO sends read-out of meeting between Trudeau, O’Toole before it took place

Send this page to someone via email

A read-out of a meeting between the prime minister and the Conservative leader was sent out in error before the meeting even took place, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

The read-out, which was sent out by the PMO Friday evening, said that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole on several topics which included the novel coronavirus and U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s incoming administration. According to the PMO, the email was a placeholder and was sent out as a mistake.

Senior government official describes what was released as a place holder that was prepared, not the final product intended to be distributed. — Mercedes Stephenson (@MercedesGlobal) November 27, 2020

The read-out also included mentions of Trudeau raising concerns over the spread of COVID-19 misinformation by Tory MPs, specifically citing an MP that downplayed the deaths of Albertans due to COVID-19 and another that compared the virus to the seasonal flu.

Lethbridge MP Rachael Harder suggested that coronavirus deaths of those with underlying conditions should not be reflected in Alberta’s current death toll during a Nov. 20 Facebook post, pointing to a figure of 10 as “the number of otherwise healthy people who have died from COVID-19 in Alberta” since the start of the pandemic.

On Nov. 17, Niagara-West MP Dean Allison compared the virus to the seasonal spread of influenza during a live conversation on Newstalk 610 CKTB.

Both instances sparked a significant backlash against the MPs, with many criticizing their comments as irresponsible and harmful in the midst of a pandemic.

On Tuesday, urgent care doctor Raj Bhardwaj told Global News promoting content like this as an elected official is unacceptable.

“This is really frustrating that somebody who holds public office would try to spread misinformation like that,” Bhardwaj said, specifically referencing Harder’s comments on Facebook.

According to the readout, the PMO also said Trudeau would speak on several topics such as climate change, trade and support for detained Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, as well as and Keystone XL project.

