Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Canadian Food Inspection Agency warns against consuming meat bottled by P.E.I. man

By Staff The Canadian Press
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the bottled meat carries a risk of botulism.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the bottled meat carries a risk of botulism.

CHARLOTTETOWN – The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a warning against consuming beef and chicken that was bottled by a Prince Edward Island man and sold through classified ads in provincial newspapers.

The agency says the meat products made by Robert Waite of Tignish, P.E.I., carry a risk of botulism.

It says the meats sold in 500-millilitre jars with no labels, up to and including Nov. 26, should not be consumed.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a warning against consuming meat bottled by a man in P.E.I.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a warning against consuming meat bottled by a man in P.E.I.

The warning is the result of agency testing that suggests the meats may permit the growth of the bacteria responsible for botulism.

Story continues below advertisement

In its notice, the agency says the contaminated food may not look or smell spoiled but it can still lead to sickness

There have been no illnesses reported to date connected to the meat.

(The Canadian Press)

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Prince Edward IslandCanadian Food Inspection AgencyCFIAP.E.I.Food RecallFood SafetyCharlottetownFood inspectionBottled MeatRobert WaiteTignish
