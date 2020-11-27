Edmonton doctors say new COVID-19 committee will provide ‘impartial, objective’ information

Send this page to someone via email

A group of Edmonton doctors has created a new pandemic response committee in response to the rise of COVID-19 cases.

The new Strategic COVID-19 Pandemic Committee has been designed by the Edmonton Zone Medical Staff Association (EZMSA), which represents about 1,700 doctors.

EZMSA president Dr. Ernst Schuster said the committee has been constructed to monitor public health, the health system and the government response in Alberta, research and recommend medical guidance, as well as provide public information and medical advice to Albertans.

“People thought that was a really good idea to actually have a group together to mull things over and come to a consensus on whatever we want to say about the current situation, about recommendations that are out there,” Schuster said.

“It was also the concern that there was a little bit of a loss of faith in government and even the relationship between the medical office of health and government.”

The committee said medical leadership is required “with over 1,500 daily cases and exponential growth reported for the province and frequent circulation of dangerously incorrect information.”

“There was room for some people to make some pretty dangerous statements, such as ‘masks don’t work,’ and ‘social distancing doesn’t work,'” Schuster said.

“We thought we should be organized and create a credible platform for the Edmonton Zone Medical Staff Association to comment on issues as they arise.” Tweet This

The committee said it will consider all factors and evidence in providing Albertans with medical advice, “which is impartial, objective and not influenced by partisan politics or personal conflicts.”

“We want to be fair and we just want to be consistent, but on the other hand, also provide a message when it’s necessary,” Schuster said. Tweet This

Dr. James Talbot and Dr. Noel Gibney will co-chair the committee.

Talbot is the former chief medical officer of health for the Alberta government from 2012 to 2015, while Gibney is an intensive care physician and University of Alberta professor emeritus.

