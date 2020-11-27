Edmonton’s CFL team hosts online 50/50 in support of local football programs

Send this page to someone via email

The EE Football Team is supporting local amateur sports during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The club will host an online 50/50 draw on Dec. 5, with proceeds going towards northern Alberta amateur football programs.

EE Football Club CEO and president Chris Presson said the draw is intended to help the mental and physical health of young people, which is particularly important during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Everyone is struggling with various things day to day,” Presson said in a news release.

“Contributing to minor football helps develop young minds and players that ultimately may have a chance to do great things in their sport and beyond.”

Funds from the draw will go towards the Edmonton Wildcats, Edmonton Huskies and University of Alberta football team.

“The Edmonton Football Team’s 50/50 contributions to Golden Bear Football and to the rest of the Amateur Football community are simply invaluable,” UofA Golden Bears head coach Chris Morris said.

“These funds are used for the development of the sport in our region and also help provide a greater opportunity for involvement in football for our youth than anywhere else in Canada.”

It’s the second online 50/50 the EE Football Club has held over the past two weeks. On Nov. 22, the Joey Moss Memorial Fund 50/50 closed at a club-record $991,800. Edmonton’s John Groff won $495,900 from that draw.

Ticket sales for the amateur football online 50/50 will open at 10 a.m. and end at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. The club said the winning ticket number will be drawn at around 8:30 p.m. and will be posted at around 9 p.m. on the same day.

Only those who are 18 years or older and in Alberta at the time of the purchase can buy a ticket.