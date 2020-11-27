Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

London-area ice dancers Moir and Virtue, violinist Lara St. John among Order of Canada inductees

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted November 27, 2020 11:05 am
The London, Ont., region's Scott Moir, Tessa Virtue, and Lara St. John are among the 114 Order of Canada honourees announced Friday.
The London, Ont., region's Scott Moir, Tessa Virtue, and Lara St. John are among the 114 Order of Canada honourees announced Friday. Moir and Virtue via THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Charlie Riedel, St. John via Facebook

Champion ice-dancers Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue and violinist Lara St. John are among 114 athletes, artists, scholars and community leaders named to the Order of Canada on Friday.

Moir and Virtue, from Ilderton and London respectively, catapulted to national stardom with their gold-medal performances at the Winter Olympics in 2018.

Read more: Girls are twice as likely than boys to stop playing sports. Tessa Virtue wants to change that

They’re being honoured for their athletic excellence and for inspiring a new generation of figure skaters.

The pair account for two-thirds of the honourees from the London, Ont., region.

Click to play video 'Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir announce retirement from ice dancing' Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir announce retirement from ice dancing
Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir announce retirement from ice dancing – Sep 18, 2019

Gov. Gen. Julie Payette’s office announced the new honourees Friday morning, which also includes Lara St. John of London, Ont.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

St. John is being honoured “for pushing the boundaries of classical interpretation as a solo violinist and for supporting diversity in the arts.”

Read more: Guelph author, Hamilton-area physician and CEO named to the Order of Canada

Others in the group include Indigenous writer Thomas King of Guelph, Ont., winemaker John Peller of Grimsby, Ont., dancer and choreographer Elizabeth Langley of Montreal, Que., geriatrician Roger Wong of Vancouver, B.C., Cree elder Doreen Spence of Calgary, and ex-politicians Bill Graham and Allan Rock, of Toronto and Ottawa respectively.

The Order of Canada is one of the country’s highest civilian honours. The complete list of 2020 honourees can be found on the Governor General’s website.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from the Canadian Press.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Governor GeneralOrder of CanadaTessa VirtueScott MoirLondon regionviolinscott and tessaViolinistVirtue and Moircivilian honourice dancerslara st. john
Flyers
More weekly flyers