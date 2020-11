Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating an incident at an apartment building on College Avenue in north Winnipeg.

While few details are currently available, a number of police cruisers and uniformed officers were seen on site, as well as an identification unit.

Police investigation continues. Abigail Turner / Global News

Police said they will release more information later on Friday.

