The best 2020 Christmas light displays in the London, Ont., region: A map to show you where to go

Those in the London, Ont., region looking to get into the holiday spirit while still following COVID-19-related rules and regulations can tour the region to take in the best and brightest displays.
Global News is here to help — putting together a map that can be used to plan a tour of some truly special spectacles.
We’ll be accepting entries right up until 11:59 p.m. on Christmas Day and updating the map regularly, so be sure to check back for the most up-to-date listings. The entry form can be found online here.
Interactive map: London’s Christmas Lights Display Map presented by Hangar9
Zoom in on our map to see the homes in the London region with fantastic decorations. Each house is marked with a candy cane and includes a photo of the display as well as a description from the homeowner.
Comments