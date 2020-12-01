The best 2020 Christmas light displays in the London, Ont., region: A map to show you where to go

Send this page to someone via email

Those in the London, Ont., region looking to get into the holiday spirit while still following COVID-19-related rules and regulations can tour the region to take in the best and brightest displays.

Global News is here to help — putting together a map that can be used to plan a tour of some truly special spectacles.

We’ll be accepting entries right up until 11:59 p.m. on Christmas Day and updating the map regularly, so be sure to check back for the most up-to-date listings. The entry form can be found online here.

Interactive map: London’s Christmas Lights Display Map presented by Hangar9



Zoom in on our map to see the homes in the London region with fantastic decorations. Each house is marked with a candy cane and includes a photo of the display as well as a description from the homeowner.