Entertainment

The best 2020 Christmas light displays in the London, Ont., region: A map to show you where to go

By Jacquelyn LeBel & Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted December 1, 2020 6:23 am
The Webers have their lights on at 2034 Rollingacres Dr. from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. every night.
The Webers have their lights on at 2034 Rollingacres Dr. from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. every night. supplied to Global News

Those in the London, Ont., region looking to get into the holiday spirit while still following COVID-19-related rules and regulations can tour the region to take in the best and brightest displays.

Global News is here to help — putting together a map that can be used to plan a tour of some truly special spectacles.

We’ll be accepting entries right up until 11:59 p.m. on Christmas Day and updating the map regularly, so be sure to check back for the most up-to-date listings. The entry form can be found online here.

Interactive map: London’s Christmas Lights Display Map presented by Hangar9

Zoom in on our map to see the homes in the London region with fantastic decorations. Each house is marked with a candy cane and includes a photo of the display as well as a description from the homeowner.

