Lindsay, Ont., man still wanted for charges of attempted murder, assault with a weapon: police

City of Kawartha Lakes police are still searching for a Lindsay, Ont., man, following a stabbing incident on Nov. 11.

Samuel Alex Ribeiro, 31, is wanted on charges of attempted murder, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and aggravated assault.

According to police, on Nov. 11, officers were called to a reported assault at a William Street North residence in Lindsay at around 3:30 p.m.

Police say officers found a 25-year-old man with stab wounds. The victim was taken to Ross Memorial Hospital and then transferred to a Toronto-area hospital with “serious but not life threatening” injuries.

According to police, the Kawartha Lakes Police Service criminal investigation branch and forensic identification unit later arrived on scene to investigate.

As a result, 51-year-old Mark McCrae, of Lindsay, was arrested in connection with the assault. McCrae is facing charges of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, aggravated assault, failing to comply with the conditions of his undertaking and three counts of failing to comply with the conditions of his probation order.

Police say they also arrested a second man the following day. Dylan Carson Moffatt, 19, was charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and aggravated assault.

Police then issued a warrant for Ribeiro’s arrest on Nov. 16. The public is asked to call 911 immediately if they know Ribeiro’s location, or they can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

