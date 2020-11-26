Menu

Canada

New Brunswick to provide provincial COVID-19 update

By Karla Renic Global News
WATCH LIVE: New Brunswick health officials are expected to provide an update on the coronavirus on Thursday.

New Brunswick health officials are expected to provide an update on the coronavirus on Thursday.

Chief of health Dr. Jennifer Russell will be joined by Premier Blaine Higgs at 2:30 p.m.

The briefing will be livestreamed on the Global News website.

Read more: Saint John businesses fear potential move to red phase COVID-19 restrictions

New Brunswick reported three new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday. Two of the new cases were detected in the Saint John region and one in the Bathurst region.

Chief of health Dr. Jennifer Russell said in that update there are currently “record numbers” of New Brunswickers self-isolating.

There were 94 known active cases of COVID-19 in the province as of Wednesday.

Click to play video 'New Brunswick to increase COVID-19 testing capacity amid second wave' New Brunswick to increase COVID-19 testing capacity amid second wave
New Brunswick to increase COVID-19 testing capacity amid second wave
