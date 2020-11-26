Menu

Crime

Man arrested after walking around Vancouver neighbourhood with machete

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Click to play video 'Surveillance video captures man with machete walking around East Vancouver' Surveillance video captures man with machete walking around East Vancouver
Vancouver police say a man captured on surveillance video holding a machete was taken into custody on Wednesday night.

Police have arrested a man who was walking around properties in East Vancouver on Wednesday carrying a machete.

Surveillance video was being shared on Twitter that showed a man scoping out a home in the area of East 41st Avenue and Rupert Street.

Read more: Vancouver police investigating unprovoked assaults on East Asian women as possible hate crimes

Another video posted to social media showed the man at the doorstep of a home in the same area.

Police said they arrested him and recovered a weapon.

Click to play video 'VPD ask for public help to identify sex assault suspect' VPD ask for public help to identify sex assault suspect
VPD ask for public help to identify sex assault suspect – Oct 23, 2020
CrimeVancouverVancouver crimeEast Vancouver arrest macheteVancouver machete arrestVancouver machete video
