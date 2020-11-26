Man arrested after walking around Vancouver neighbourhood with machete

Send this page to someone via email

Police have arrested a man who was walking around properties in East Vancouver on Wednesday carrying a machete.

Surveillance video was being shared on Twitter that showed a man scoping out a home in the area of East 41st Avenue and Rupert Street.

Another video posted to social media showed the man at the doorstep of a home in the same area.

Police said they arrested him and recovered a weapon.

