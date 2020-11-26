Menu

Health

Accountability office says 50% of Ontario hospitals in poor state of repair

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 26, 2020 10:23 am
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario to deploy rapid COVID-19 tests to hospitals, rural communities' Coronavirus: Ontario to deploy rapid COVID-19 tests to hospitals, rural communities
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced on Tuesday that the provincial government is deploying 98,000 million Abbott ID NOW and 1.2 million Panbio rapid COVID-19 tests to hospitals and rural communities, with more shipments on the way. These tests can deliver COVID-19 results in under 20 minutes.

A new report finds that almost half of Ontario’s hospitals are in a poor state of repair.

That’s far worse than the situation involving roads, bridges and other infrastructure.

Read more: Ontario hospitals face ‘unprecedented’ financial pressure, need funding: association says

The Financial Accountability Office estimates the province owns infrastructure worth about a quarter of a trillion dollars.

Overall, it says about one third is in poor repair.

Read more: Fear, stress factors in staffing shortages at Ontario’s long-term care homes amid COVID-19 crisis

Remedying the situation won’t come cheap.

The accountability office pegs the cost at $64.5 billion over the next 10 years.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
