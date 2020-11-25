Menu

Canada

Kelowna RCMP looking for abandoned safe owner

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted November 25, 2020 5:58 pm
A single photograph was found inside the abandoned safe.
A single photograph was found inside the abandoned safe. Kelowna RCMP

An odd discovery has led the Kelowna RCMP to trying to locate the rightful owner of an abandoned safe.

The locked safe was found outside in the 500-block of Rosemead Ave. in Kelowna.

Read more: Alert resident played key role in notifying police of break and enter, say Kelowna RCMP

Police seized the safe and were able to open the locked box.

One item was found within the safe — an old photograph of two children on a dinosaur statue.

Read more: Kelowna, B.C., woman arrested after COVID-19 mask dispute at Value Village

“We are sharing the photograph in the hopes that we can reunite it, and the safe, with the rightful owner,” said Corpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

Story continues below advertisement

“If this is your safe, please give us a call.”

Kelowna RCMP can be reached at 250-762-3300.

Click to play video 'Kelowna RCMP returns Second World War heirloom to rightful owner' Kelowna RCMP returns Second World War heirloom to rightful owner
Kelowna RCMP returns Second World War heirloom to rightful owner – Nov 6, 2020
Kelowna, Okanagan, central okanagan, Kelowna RCMP, Lost item, Lost safe, Rosemead Ave
