Kelowna RCMP looking for abandoned safe owner

An odd discovery has led the Kelowna RCMP to trying to locate the rightful owner of an abandoned safe.

The locked safe was found outside in the 500-block of Rosemead Ave. in Kelowna.

Police seized the safe and were able to open the locked box.

One item was found within the safe — an old photograph of two children on a dinosaur statue.

“We are sharing the photograph in the hopes that we can reunite it, and the safe, with the rightful owner,” said Corpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“If this is your safe, please give us a call.”

Kelowna RCMP can be reached at 250-762-3300.

