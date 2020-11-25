Trump pardons former national security adviser Michael Flynn

Send this page to someone via email

Donald Trump has pardoned his former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, the outgoing president said it is his “Great Honor” to pardon Flynn.

“Congratulations to @GenFlynn and his wonderful family,” he wrote. “I know you will now have a truly fantastic Thanksgiving.”

Flynn, a retired Army general, pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI about interactions he had with Russia’s ambassador to the United States in the weeks before Trump took office.

However, he has since sought to withdraw the plea, arguing that prosecutors violated his rights and duped him into a plea agreement.

