Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Politics

Trump pardons former national security adviser Michael Flynn

By Hannah Jackson Global News
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2017 file photo, then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn speaks during the daily news briefing at the White House, in Washington.
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2017 file photo, then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn speaks during the daily news briefing at the White House, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Donald Trump has pardoned his former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, the outgoing president said it is his “Great Honor” to pardon Flynn.

Trump, aides have discussed plans to pardon Michael Flynn: reports

“Congratulations to @GenFlynn and his wonderful family,” he wrote. “I know you will now have a truly fantastic Thanksgiving.”

Flynn, a retired Army general, pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI about interactions he had with Russia’s ambassador to the United States in the weeks before Trump took office.

However, he has since sought to withdraw the plea, arguing that prosecutors violated his rights and duped him into a plea agreement.

–With files from Reuters

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
