Politics

Trump, aides have discussed plans to pardon Michael Flynn: reports

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted November 24, 2020 10:52 pm
FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump's former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn arrives at federal court in Washington.
FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump's former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn arrives at federal court in Washington. AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

U.S. President Donald Trump has discussed plans to pardon his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, according to U.S. media reports.

A person familiar with discussions between Trump and his aides told The New York Times that the Republican president plans to pardon Flynn before leaving office.

Read more: Here’s what you need to know about Trump’s pardoning power

However, three sources told CNN that Trump could still change his mind about pardoning Flynn.

According to the New York Times report, Flynn is just one of a string of pardons Trump is considering before President-elect Joe Biden takes over the White House in January.

News of the discussions was first reported by Axios on Tuesday.

Flynn, a retired Army general, pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI about interactions he had with Russia’s ambassador to the United States in the weeks before Trump took office.

Trending Stories

However, he has since sought to withdraw the plea, arguing that prosecutors violated his rights and duped him into a plea agreement.

Read more: ‘Historic corruption’: Mitt Romney blasts Trump after Roger Stone’s commutation

This summer, Trump commuted the criminal sentence of conservative consultant and lobbyist Roger Stone, who had been convicted of obstruction of justice, witness tampering and lying to Congress.

He had been sentenced to prison before Trump intervened.

-With files from Reuters. 

-More to come.

