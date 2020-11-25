Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Fog advisory issued for Guelph, Waterloo Region

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 25, 2020 4:00 pm
Alberta fog highway
A fog advisory is in effect for Guelph and Waterloo Region. Global News

With the unusual weather making its way through southern Ontario, Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for Guelph and Waterloo Region.

The agency says near-zero visibility is expected on Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.

Read more: 2020-2021 winter forecast — Here’s what weather Canadians can expect coast to coast to coast

The fog advisory also covers all of Wellington County, along with most of southwestern Ontario.

Visibilities should improve with rain that is expected Wednesday night, but patchy dense fog may redevelop, the weather office said.

Trending Stories

Drivers are being cautioned to slow down, watch for tail light ahead and be prepared to stop.

Click to play video 'Fog rolls out of Saskatoon' Fog rolls out of Saskatoon
Fog rolls out of Saskatoon – Jan 21, 2018
Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment CanadaGuelphFogWaterloo RegionGuelph NewsWellington CountyFog AdvisoryGuelph weatherWaterloo weathercambridge fogguelph fogkitchener fogwaterloo fog
Flyers
More weekly flyers