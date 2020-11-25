Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively donate $500,000 to Covenant House

Send this page to someone via email

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are giving back to homeless and at-risk youth in B.C. and Toronto just before the holiday season.

The husband and wife are donating $250,000 to Covenant House Vancouver and $250,000 to Covenant House Toronto.

The organization provides help and support to at-risk youth who are fleeing physical, emotional and sexual abuse.

Reynolds, who was born in Vancouver, has been a “long-time friend” to the charity and is using his donation as a special matching gift to encourage others to donate, Covenant House stated.

“Ryan and Blake truly understand that young people who are facing homelessness deserve unconditional love and absolute respect,” Krista Thompson, chief executive officer for Covenant House Vancouver, said in a release.

Their donation will go towards programs such as street outreach, the drop-in centre, the crisis program and a long-term transitional living program, the organization confirmed.