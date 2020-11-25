Menu

Canada

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively donate $500,000 to Covenant House

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 25, 2020 3:17 pm
Actor Ryan Reynolds and entertainer Blake Lively, arrive for a State Dinner for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Thursday, March 10, 2016, at the White House in Washington.
Actor Ryan Reynolds and entertainer Blake Lively, arrive for a State Dinner for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Thursday, March 10, 2016, at the White House in Washington. Andrew Harnik/AP Photo

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are giving back to homeless and at-risk youth in B.C. and Toronto just before the holiday season.

The husband and wife are donating $250,000 to Covenant House Vancouver and $250,000 to Covenant House Toronto.

The organization provides help and support to at-risk youth who are fleeing physical, emotional and sexual abuse.

Reynolds, who was born in Vancouver, has been a “long-time friend” to the charity and is using his donation as a special matching gift to encourage others to donate, Covenant House stated.

Click to play video 'Ryan Reynolds answers B.C. premier’s call for help in getting out the COVID safety message' Ryan Reynolds answers B.C. premier’s call for help in getting out the COVID safety message
Ryan Reynolds answers B.C. premier’s call for help in getting out the COVID safety message – Aug 14, 2020

Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney take over Welsh soccer club Wrexham

Story continues below advertisement

“Ryan and Blake truly understand that young people who are facing homelessness deserve unconditional love and absolute respect,” Krista Thompson, chief executive officer for Covenant House Vancouver, said in a release.

Their donation will go towards programs such as street outreach, the drop-in centre, the crisis program and a long-term transitional living program, the organization confirmed.

