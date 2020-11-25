Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

French Senate urges Paris to recognize Nagorno-Karabakh as independent republic

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 25, 2020 1:42 pm
Click to play video 'Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Protesters storm Armenian government building after peace deal' Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Protesters storm Armenian government building after peace deal
WATCH: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Protesters storm Armenian government building after peace deal – Nov 10, 2020

The French Senate voted Wednesday to urge the government to recognize the disputed Caucasus region of Nagorno-Karabakh as an independent republic.

The symbolic resolution does not mean the French government will recognize a sovereign Nagorno-Karabakh, but sends a message of support to France’s large Armenian community. No country recognizes the region, which Armenia and Azerbaijan have been at odds over for decades, as independent.

The vote comes as the French government, French towns and aid groups have stepped up aid efforts in recent days for people fleeing Nagorno-Karabakh. A French cargo flight arrived Monday in the Armenian capital Yerevan with medical and other assistance, and another flight is scheduled for Friday.

Read more: Azerbaijani leader promises ‘life will return’ to region ceded by Armenia

Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994. That war left Nagorno-Karabakh itself and substantial surrounding territory in Armenian hands.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Fighting broke out again in September that killed hundreds and possibly thousands of people, until a truce two weeks ago brokered by Russia. The agreement stipulated that Armenia hand over control to Azerbaijan of some areas it holds outside Nagorno-Karabakh’s borders. The latest land handover occurred Wednesday.

The French resolution calls on the government to “recognize the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic and use this recognition as an instrument of negotiations for the establishment of a sustainable peace.” It also urges the government to pursue a tougher European response toward Turkey, which has supported Azerbaijan in the conflict, and an international war crimes investigation.

Azerbaijan has repeatedly criticized France for supporting Armenia in the dispute.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
FranceArmeniaAzerbaijanNagorno-KarabakhArmenia Azerbaijan conflictFrench senate Nagorno-Karabakh independenceNagorno-Karabakh independence
Flyers
More weekly flyers