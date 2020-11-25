Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
World

Man who led Charlottesville rally planning denied concealed gun permit: court records

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 25, 2020 12:19 pm
Click to play video '‘Unite the Right’ rally organizer says Charlottesville police refused to do their job' ‘Unite the Right’ rally organizer says Charlottesville police refused to do their job
WARNING: Video contains graphic language. Viewer discretion is advised. ‘Unite the Right’ rally organizer says Charlottesville police refused to do their job – Aug 13, 2017

The primary organizer of a violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, has been denied a concealed handgun permit, court records show.

Jason Kessler, who led the planning of the August 2017 Unite the Right event that exploded into deadly violence, filed to obtain the permit in September, The Daily Progress reported.

Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney Jim Hingeley opposed Kessler’s application, citing his criminal history and warning he would likely use a weapon unlawfully or negligently to harm others.

Trending Stories

Read more: ‘Unite the Right’ organizer gets approval for white nationalist rally in front of White House

“It has been shown by his public statements that (Kessler) believes a person’s political views justify the use of violence against them,” Hingeley wrote.

In addition to his role in the rally, Kessler pleaded guilty in 2017 to assault and battery.

Story continues below advertisement

A judge denied Kessler’s application earlier this month.

Kessler did not respond to the newspaper’s requests for comment or to questions about whether he would appeal.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
VirginiaCharlottesvilleJason KesslerAlbemarle CountyCharlottesville rally organizer denied gun permitconcealed gun permitJason Kessler denied gun permit
Flyers
More weekly flyers