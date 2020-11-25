Menu

Crime

Charges laid in ‘historic’ 1980 homicide of Micheline St. Amour in northern Ontario

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 25, 2020 11:53 am
On July 10, 1980, Amour was found in a bedroom of her home in East Ferris Township, Ont.
Police handout

Ontario Provincial Police say they’ve charged a North Bay, Ont., resident with first-degree murder in connection with a “historic” homicide case that left 20-year-old Micheline St. Amour dead in 1980.

On July 10, 1980, Amour was found in a bedroom of her home in East Ferris Township, Ont. Police said Amour died as a result of stab wounds.

Since the incident, OPP investigators have appealed to the public for tips.

Read more: OPP, Kingston police charge local man with 3 historic murders

Since forensic DNA technology advanced, investigators were able to use new techniques that provided them with information to help solve the case.

Last Wednesday, Nov. 18, police arrested and charged Roger Deschenes, 62, from North Bay, Ont., with first-degree murder.

Deschenes appeared in North Bay court on Nov.19 and is remanded into custody until a bail hearing is scheduled.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

