Crews respond to medical emergency at University of Calgary

Emergency crews were called to the University of Calgary on Wednesday morning for a medical emergency.
According to a spokesperson from the university, the incident happened at around 6:45 a.m.
“Staff noticed an adult female who was unresponsive in the pool and quickly took her out, administered first aid and called 911,” Dean Parthenis, senior manager of media and issues management, said.
Trending Stories
EMS said the victim was taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments