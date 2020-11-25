Menu

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Crews respond to medical emergency at University of Calgary

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted November 25, 2020 11:57 am
Emergency crews are seen outside the University of Calgary's Aquatics Centre on Wendesday, Nov. 25, 2020.
Emergency crews are seen outside the University of Calgary's Aquatics Centre on Wendesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Global News

Emergency crews were called to the University of Calgary on Wednesday morning for a medical emergency.

According to a spokesperson from the university, the incident happened at around 6:45 a.m.

“Staff noticed an adult female who was unresponsive in the pool and quickly took her out, administered first aid and called 911,” Dean Parthenis, senior manager of media and issues management, said.

EMS said the victim was taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

