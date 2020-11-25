Menu

Canada

Montreal archdiocese to release report on response to pedophile priest Brian Boucher

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 25, 2020 8:44 am
Click to play video 'Montreal archdiocese strips Brian Boucher of priesthood' Montreal archdiocese strips Brian Boucher of priesthood
Reverand Brian Boucher was sentenced to eight years in prison in 2019 in connection with the sexual assault of two minors. This summer the archdiocese officially defrocked him. As Global's Amanda Jelowicki explains, publically stripping a priest of his clerical duties and expulsing him from the church is a huge step for the church – Oct 23, 2020

A review of the Catholic archdiocese of Montreal’s handling of complaints against a pedophile priest is to be released today.

The archdiocese enlisted former Quebec Superior Court justice Pepita Capriolo to examine the church’s response to complaints against former priest Brian Boucher.

Archbishop Christian Lépine is expected to speak about the report, tabled in September, at a news conference Wednesday.

READ MORE: Montreal archdiocese strips Brian Boucher of priesthood

Lépine requested the review himself, saying he wanted to establish who knew what in relation to Boucher’s crimes.

Boucher was sentenced in March 2019 to eight years in prison for abusing two boys after being found guilty in one case and pleading guilty in the other.

He worked in 10 Montreal-area churches over a 30-year period ending around 2015, and the abuse for which he was convicted took place at two churches between 1995 and 2011.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
