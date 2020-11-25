Western University adding extra week to winter break

Send this page to someone via email

Western University students will be enjoying an extended winter break this year.

Less than two weeks after school officials suggested the holiday break would not be changed, an email was sent to students Tuesday announcing that an extra week has been added.

The university will shut down for the holidays after exams are completed on Dec. 22 and will reopen on Jan. 4, 2021, with most students resuming class on Jan. 11. The extension does not apply to staff of students in professional programs, whose classes will resume as scheduled on Jan. 4.

University president Alan Shepard is encouraging students to use the extra time to focus on self-care.

“I have heard from many of you that this has been a particularly trying year,” he said.

“Assignments, labs, essays and exams have left you feeling more than a little worn out. We hope this extra time off will allow you to rest and recover a little longer, coming back stronger and ready to take on the winter term.”

The extension will delay and shorten the final exam period, which will now begin April 14, 2021 and end April 30.

Faculty are being given two extra “flex days” to be used between Jan. 4 and May 31. Campus will be closing on Friday, July 2, creating an extra-long weekend to kick off the summer holidays.

The email made no mention of any potential changes to February reading week.