‘People just want to feel normal’: Christmas trees selling like crazy in Winnipeg

If you’re in Winnipeg and in need of a Christmas tree, you may want to place an order as soon as possible.

Tree lots across the city, big and small, are noticeably busy for the final week of November.

“Hundred, 120 trees on Saturday and another 90 or 100 on Sunday,” said Doug Strang, the group commissioner of Winnipeg’s 67th Scout Group.

This winter marks 56 years of tree sales for the scout group which operates out of the River Heights Community Centre on Grosvenor Avenue. All proceeds from winter go directly towards scout initiatives in and around city.

The trees available for pre-order at the Winnipeg 67th Scout Group tree lot. Marek Tkach / Global News

The lot just opened on Saturday, about one week later than usual.

Amid level red restrictions across Manitoba, the joyful browsing experience families are used to is prohibited.

“It’s not as much fun this year because we can’t have people coming on the lot and picking out that tree and just looking at a few different ones,” says Strang.

Instead, an employee brings two trees to the fence and the customer takes their pick.

“Last year I would say was our busiest year ever. I think this year, it’s going to be even more busy.”

Some tree lots like Ron Paul Garden Centre on St. Mary’s Road are still letting customers search for their tree of choice.

The centre’s manager told Global News curbside pick-up with the driver remaining in their vehicle has also been a popular option.

“What I’m hearing from our clients is people just want to feel normal, and this maybe takes the edge off,” said Ray Dubois.

With a growing list of big box retailers opting not to carry Christmas trees this winter, business for neighbourhood tree lots will continue to sprout.

