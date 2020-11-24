14-year-old girl who had been missing in New Brunswick found safe

Send this page to someone via email

A 14-year-old girl missing for over two weeks in New Brunswick has been found.

In a tweet Tuesday, the Saint John, N.B., police said the girl was found safe.

She was first reported missing from Saint John on Nov. 7 and for a time she was believed to be with two 13-year-old boys from the town of Chamcook, about 100 kilometres west of Saint John.

The boys were reported missing on Nov. 5, and police said they had driven a car from Chamcook to Saint John.

The boys were found in Saint John the following week.

Police said throughout their search that they didn’t suspect the teens were in danger.