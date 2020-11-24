Menu

Advertisement
Canada

14-year-old girl who had been missing in New Brunswick found safe

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 24, 2020 5:57 pm
Police say no injuries were reported.
Police say no injuries were reported. Stelsone via Getty Images

A 14-year-old girl missing for over two weeks in New Brunswick has been found.

In a tweet Tuesday, the Saint John, N.B., police said the girl was found safe.

READ MORE: Second of three New Brunswick teens found, 14-year-old girl still missing: RCMP

She was first reported missing from Saint John on Nov. 7 and for a time she was believed to be with two 13-year-old boys from the town of Chamcook, about 100 kilometres west of Saint John.

The boys were reported missing on Nov. 5, and police said they had driven a car from Chamcook to Saint John.

The boys were found in Saint John the following week.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said throughout their search that they didn’t suspect the teens were in danger.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
New BrunswickSaint JohnMissing TeensChamcook
