Police use spike belt to stop stolen Alberta vehicle on Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Interior

Police used a spike belt to stop a speeding and stolen vehicle from Alberta in B.C.’s Southern Interior this week.

According to Salmon Arm RCMP, the westbound truck had fled from Revelstoke RCMP just after midnight on Sunday, along the Trans-Canada Highway at speeds exceeding 160 km/h.

Police say officers in Sicamous noted the vehicle was still travelling westbound, towards Salmon Arm, where officers there deployed two tire-deflation devices at different locations.

The first spike belt disabled the front tires of the stolen Nissan Frontier pickup truck, which came to a stop in the Canoe area.

“After two separate short foot pursuits, two suspects, from the Calgary area, were arrested for possession of the stolen vehicle,” said police, adding both suspects had lengthy criminal records for property crime offences.

Salmon Arm detachment commander and Staff Sgt. Scott West said “the successful and safe apprehension of these two suspects and the recovery of the truck was facilitated by good communication across three detachments situated along the Trans-Canada corridor.”

