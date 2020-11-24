Volunteers given green-light to hand out meals to Durham’s homeless in time for winter

Send this page to someone via email

As temperatures start to dip below freezing, community leaders say they’re working around the clock to ensure Durham’s homeless population will have proper food, shelter and resources.

For volunteers in Oshawa with Durham Dignity for the Homeless and LIFE Community Project, the constant hustle and bustle to feed the homeless during the pandemic has only ramped up as winter approaches.

“I went through it myself,” said Ray Bond with Durham Dignity for the Homeless. “I know it’s tough, there’s a lot of folks in need in the system and sometimes folks slip through the cracks and we just wanted to be there.”

In August, volunteers with the groups were met with obstacles from the city when it came to obtaining a permit to hand out sandwiches in Memorial Park.

Since then, politicians have stepped in to help.

City and regional councillor Rick Kerr brought forth a motion at city council which was passed unanimously to give volunteers the resources they needed to continue their work. The councillor helped advocates obtain a road allowance permit and put them in touch with insurance brokers to give necessary liability to be able to operate at their new site, located at 157 Midtown Dr.

The permit has given the organizations the green-light to place a trailer at the site, where they’re planning to continue to hand out meals seven days a week to the homeless as part of the Community Assisted Meal Program.

Volunteers are also collecting clothing donations. Individuals will be able to use the trailer to try on clothing items.

“These folks stepped up right when COVID started,” Kerr said.

“They’ve done seven-days-a-week ever since, never miss, rain or shine, and now snow, and they’re just doing an amazing community service and they deserve to be supported.”

Local businesses are also helping the group in the best possible way they can.

Top Corner Grill & BBQ in Oshawa says it has lost 80 per cent of its sales since the pandemic started. Owner Leelavani Davulur has let volunteers use the kitchen space to make hundreds of sandwiches daily.

“The small businesses are struggling (from) COVID,” she said.

“I can’t help by donating money or food because of the slowness, so I decided if they wanted some help … to use a certified kitchen.”

While citizens, businesses and politicians are uniting for a greater cause, in Ajax, officials will be providing resources for those who find themselves in precarious housing situations this winter.

The Locker Project will make it possible for individuals to store key items, receive mail and charge their cell phones.

“If you’re homeless, you’re carrying your whole world on your back,” said Mayor Shaun Collier.

“It’s very difficult to get a job, it’s difficult to get the resources that you need, so having these lockers was something that was brought up that would be very beneficial.”

The lockers were funded through an auction at the inaugural Ajax Mayor’s Gala held in June 2019. The event raised $15,000 from sponsors, including businesses in the region.

The project just one of the several efforts from the community to save lives this winter.