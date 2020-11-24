Trio needs rescuing after truck battery dies during backcountry trip near Peachland

Send this page to someone via email

Three people needed rescuing after a weekend off-road excursion in the Central Okanagan backcountry went awry.

According to Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR), the three drove out to Glen Lake, west of Peachland, on Sunday afternoon.

However, the father, daughter and her boyfriend failed to return home, with a faulty truck battery waylaying their plans and forcing them to spend the night outdoors.

COSAR said a family member spent the night waiting to hear back, adding search crews were called out at 9 a.m. on Monday.

But, as members were heading to the scene and plans were being made for an aerial search, a team from Peachland Fire and Rescue Services made contact with the group and escorted them to safety.

Story continues below advertisement

“The family did everything right,” said COSAR search manager Duane Tresnich. “They were prepared, they stayed with their vehicle, and they had told family members what area they were going to explore.”

1:25 Vernon Search and Rescue volunteer celebrates 56 years of service Vernon Search and Rescue volunteer celebrates 56 years of service – Nov 1, 2020

Tresnich said “it’s important to note that you do not have to wait 24 hours before reporting a missing person. If someone is overdue, call 911.”