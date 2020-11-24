Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Alberta Appeal Court refuses to overturn 1 of Derek Saretzky’s 3 murder convictions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 24, 2020 1:07 pm
Click to play video 'Court hears Derek Saretzky appeal' Court hears Derek Saretzky appeal
WATCH (Feb. 10): A Calgary courtroom heard the first appeal from convicted triple-murderer Derek Saretzky on Monday. As Quinn Campbell reports, Saretsky’s lawyer argued his client’s first-degree murder conviction in the death of 69-year-old Hanne Meketech should be overturned – Feb 10, 2020

An Appeal Court has refused to throw out one of the convictions against an Alberta man who was found guilty of killing a father and his two-year-old daughter as well as a senior five years ago.

Read more: Convicted triple-murderer Derek Saretzky sentenced to life in prison, no parole for 75 years

Derek Saretzky’s lawyer argued his client’s first-degree murder conviction in the death of Hanne Meketech in 2015 should be overturned because Saretzky’s rights were breached when police improperly took his confession.

The three-justice panel unanimously dismissed the appeal.

Read more: Alberta courtroom hears appeal from triple-murderer Derek Saretzky

Saretzky was also convicted of first-degree murder in the slayings of Terry Blanchette and Blanchette’s two-year-old daughter Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette.

Story continues below advertisement

The three-justice panel unanimously dismissed the appeal.

Click to play video 'Triple-murderer Derek Saretzky appeals conviction and sentence' Triple-murderer Derek Saretzky appeals conviction and sentence

Saretzky was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences meaning he is ineligible for parole until he has served 75 years in prison.

Trending Stories

Read more: Derek Saretzky guilty of killing Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette, father and senior

The three were all murdered in September 2015 in the Crowsnest Pass area of southwestern Alberta.

The Court of Appeal still has to schedule and hear an appeal of Saretzky’s sentence.

Click to play video 'Nancy Hixt discusses the launch of Crime Beat season 2' Nancy Hixt discusses the launch of Crime Beat season 2
Advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Calgary crimeAlberta RCMPFirst Degree MurderAlberta JusticeHailey Dunbar-BlanchetteDerek SaretzkyTerry BlanchetteCrowsnest PassAlberta CourtHanne MeketechTriple Murder
Flyers
More weekly flyers