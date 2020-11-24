Menu

Health

Outbreak declared after 6 from Nipissing University’s athletic community test positive for COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 24, 2020 12:21 pm
NORTH BAY, Ont. — Public health officials have declared an outbreak after six members of Nipissing University’s athletic community tested positive for COVID-19.

The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit says the individuals interacted with other people at the university’s gym and at social gatherings in the community.

Read more: Outbreak declared at Western University’s Perth Hall residency

It says they do not live on campus and other university buildings are not affected.

The health unit is advising anyone who attended social gatherings with those who’ve tested positive to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

It adds that staff are working with Nipissing University to provide public health instructions to those affected.

Read more: All 4 of Friday’s new cases related to Queen’s, COVID-19 alert status upgraded to ‘yellow’

Last week, the public health unit reported that a member of the Nipissing University community had tested positive for COVID-19. It did not say whether the individual was a student or a staff member.

