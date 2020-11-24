Menu

Crime

Woman charged with 2nd-degree murder after altercation with man in east-end Toronto

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted November 24, 2020 11:09 am
Click to play video 'Toronto police probing apparent domestic homicide' Toronto police probing apparent domestic homicide
WATCH ABOVE (Nov. 17): As Catherine McDonald, a woman is in custody after allegedly stabbing her ex-boyfriend.

Toronto police say they have charged a woman with second-degree murder after an altercation left a man dead in the city’s east end.

Emergency crews were called to Rouge Highlands Drive near Port Union Road and Fanfare Avenue, south of Highway 401, just before 11:50 p.m. on Nov. 16 by a resident who reported a woman was injured.

At the time, police sources told Global News the woman alleged she was beaten up and fought back with a knife. A man was found nearby in the basement apartment of a bungalow with critical injuries and no vital signs. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, he was identified as 32-year-old Brent Mancheese.

Read more: Man dead after altercation in east-end Toronto, woman seriously injured taken into custody

The injured woman, who is believed to be an ex-girlfriend of the man, was taken to a Toronto hospital and was later arrested.

Police said 24-year-old Chelsey Arkarakas was charged with second-degree murder.

She is scheduled to appear via video in a Toronto court Monday.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Toronto Police Homicide Squad at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

With files from Nick Westoll and Catherine McDonald

