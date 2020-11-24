OPP looking for man who left correctional facility near Brockville

Send this page to someone via email

OPP are asking for people to stay away if they see a man who recently left a correctional facility near Brockville.

Police say Joshua Halladay-Runions “walked away” from the facility on Monday.

According to OPP, he may be in the Brockville or Prescott area. Police are instructing people not to approach the man if he is seen.

He is approximately five feet eight inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

OPP are asking anyone who see him to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

Police have yet to respond to a request for more details.

