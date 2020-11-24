Menu

Crime

OPP looking for man who left correctional facility near Brockville

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 24, 2020 11:13 am
OPP are looking for Joshua Halladay-Runions, who they say walked away from a correctional facility near Brockville on Monday.
OPP are looking for Joshua Halladay-Runions, who they say walked away from a correctional facility near Brockville on Monday.

OPP are asking for people to stay away if they see a man who recently left a correctional facility near Brockville.

Police say Joshua Halladay-Runions “walked away” from the facility on Monday.

Read more: OPP say men wanted in South Frontenac assault turned themselves in

According to OPP, he may be in the Brockville or Prescott area. Police are instructing people not to approach the man if he is seen.

He is approximately five feet eight inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

OPP are asking anyone who see him to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

Police have yet to respond to a request for more details.

