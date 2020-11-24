Toronto police warn of package theft increasing in east end as more people order online

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are warning residents of an increase in package thefts in the city’s east end as more people turn to online shopping amid the coronavirus pandemic and looming holiday season.

“This has led to criminals capitalizing on opportunities and simply taking packages that are easily accessible and unattended for residents throughout 55 Division,” read a statement issued Monday. The division is located on Coxwell Avenue in the city’s east-end.

As of Monday, Toronto was moved into lockdown by the Ontario government as the city continues to see rising case numbers of coronavirus. Under lockdown restrictions, most businesses are delivery or curbside pickup only.

Police are asking for anyone who may be ordering for delivery to create designated areas for packages to be delivered, which would make it more difficult for people to steal them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).