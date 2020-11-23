Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

MADD Regina launches annual Red Ribbon Campaign, promotes sober driving

By Allison Bamford Global News
Posted November 23, 2020 1:41 pm
MADD Regina launched its Project Red Ribbon campaign on Thursday, promoting sober driving throughout the holiday season.
MADD Regina launched its Project Red Ribbon campaign on Thursday, promoting sober driving throughout the holiday season. Adrian Raaber / Global News

MADD Regina is once again reminding people to find a safe ride home after having one too many drinks over the holidays.

The organization’s annual Project Red Ribbon awareness campaign kicked off Monday, placing an emphasis on sober driving throughout the upcoming holiday season.

“While the usual parties and celebrations may be limited this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the holiday season is still a busy time on our roads and still a time of high risk for impaired driving,” the group said in a release.

Read more: Impaired driving fatalities in Saskatchewan sees record-low numbers in 2019, SGI says

The red ribbons symbolize a person’s commitment to driving sober and serve as a tribute to those who were killed or hurt in impaired driving crashes, according to the organization.

Story continues below advertisement

MADD Regina is asking the public to plan a safe ride home, which can include a cab, public transit or a designated driver, if they are going to be consuming alcohol, cannabis or other drugs.

Trending Stories

“If we all do our part, we can prevent these preventable, horrible and heartbreaking events,” said MADD Regina’s president Dawn Brodt-Tatham.

“Let’s all do our part and make our roads safer this holiday season and throughout the year.”

Last year, SGI recorded the lowest number of impaired driving fatalities and injuries in the province’s history.

Read more: Impaired driving offences remain consistent in Saskatchewan, SGI says

In 2019, 21 people lost their lives as a result of impaired driving and 332 were injured. Between 2009 and 2018, deaths due to impaired driving averaged 54 annually, with 595 injuries.

Residents can take part in the campaign by purchasing a red ribbon and tying it to their car, key chain or purse, wearing it or posting about it on social media platforms.

Ribbons and car decals are available through MADD Regina, SLGA locations and various businesses in Regina.

The campaign runs from now until Jan. 4, 2021.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Impaired driving is up while Saskatchewan locked down, according to SGI' Impaired driving is up while Saskatchewan locked down, according to SGI
Impaired driving is up while Saskatchewan locked down, according to SGI – Jul 24, 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired DrivingDrunk DrivingSaskatchewan NewsSGIRegina NewsMADD CanadaMothers Against Drunk DrivingRed Ribbon CampaignProject Red Ribbonred ribbonMADD Reginasober driving
Flyers
More weekly flyers