Morden mayor tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Morden’s mayor says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a brief social media post on his personal Facebook page, Mayor Brandon Burley says the novel coronavirus has hit his home.

“For anyone who says ‘COVID is just a cold’ I can confirm it’s not, in no way whatsoever,” he wrote.

“Tests came back positive in our house, and I feel like I’m dead or dying 23 hours a day. Take this serious folks! Dont worry, you wont see us before it’s safe.”

Burley told Global News he was too ill for an interview but confirmed his diagnosis and said he was having trouble forming words.

Burley was elected mayor of the southern Manitoba city in 2018. He is married and has four children.

Story continues below advertisement

In the Southern Health-Sante Sud region, where Morden is located, there have been 2,572 cases of the novel coronavirus so far. There are currently 70 people in hospital and 38 people have died.

However, most of those numbers are based in the Steinbach area, which has been dealing with a serious outbreak over the past two weeks.

3:11 Coronavirus: Manitoba health official says province is at a ‘critical juncture’ amid 2nd wave Coronavirus: Manitoba health official says province is at a ‘critical juncture’ amid 2nd wave