Peterborough man allegedly waves handgun at group of children: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man faces charges following an incident involving a handgun and children on Saturday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 5 p.m. officers were notified that a man allegedly waved a handgun from the front window of his residence at a group of children playing on Lafayette Avenue who had wandered onto his property.

Officers attended and investigated and determined that the handgun was a BB gun.

Malachy Hoare, 19, of Lafayette Avenue, was arrested and charged with three accounts of threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 9, police said Monday.

2:15 Kelowna RCMP concerned about rise in imitation gun incidents Kelowna RCMP concerned about rise in imitation gun incidents – Aug 6, 2020