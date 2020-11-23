Menu

Crime

Peterborough man allegedly waves handgun at group of children: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 23, 2020 10:14 am
Peterborough Police Service
A Peterborough man allegedly waved a BB gun at children. Global News Peterborough file

A Peterborough man faces charges following an incident involving a handgun and children on Saturday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 5 p.m. officers were notified that a man allegedly waved a handgun from the front window of his residence at a group of children playing on Lafayette Avenue who had wandered onto his property.

Officers attended and investigated and determined that the handgun was a BB gun.

Peterborough man charged with pointing firearm in parking lot, police say

Malachy Hoare, 19, of Lafayette Avenue, was arrested and charged with three accounts of threats to cause death or bodily harm.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 9, police said Monday.

Click to play video 'Kelowna RCMP concerned about rise in imitation gun incidents' Kelowna RCMP concerned about rise in imitation gun incidents
Kelowna RCMP concerned about rise in imitation gun incidents – Aug 6, 2020
