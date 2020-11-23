Menu

Crime

Montreal police search for 2 suspects after dépanneur stabbing

The two suspects fled the shop on foot after the incident took place. A description of their appearances was not immediately available.
By Benson Cook Global News
Posted November 23, 2020 7:18 am
The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Paul Chiasson / The Canadian Press

Montreal police are searching for two suspects after a cashier at an east-end dépanneur was stabbed Sunday night.

Spokesperson Const. Véronique Comtois said police were alerted to the incident by a 911 call placed at around 8:40 p.m.

When police arrived at the store, located on Terrasse Sainte-Maria-Goretti and 96th Avenue in Pointe-aux-Trembles, “the police officers located the victim, a 25-year-old woman, with stab wounds on her body,” Comtois said.

Comtois confirmed Monday morning that there was no danger to the victim’s life.

The two suspects fled the shop on foot after the incident took place. A description of their appearances was not immediately available.

