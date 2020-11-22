Sunshine Village institutes parking capacity as additional COVID-19 restriction

The Sunshine Village Ski Resort in Banff, Alta., added another restriction this weekend in an attempt to reduce the likelihood of the spread of COVID-19.
On Sunday, the resort began limiting capacity by not allowing additional vehicles once the parking lot is full.
Sunshine Village branding communications director Kendra Scurfield is encouraging those looking to ski or snowboard at the resort to do so in the afternoon.
“After 1 p.m., after noon it’s really easy to find a parking spot and we will have our team members monitoring the parking and allowing the people to come in the afternoons,” Scurfield said.
Those who have hotel reservations or reserve parking pass will not be impacted by the new restriction.
Ski resorts around the country have reported being busier than usual to start the season as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.
Scurfield said the priority is to keep Sunshine safe for users so it can remain open for the season.
“Resort-side we’re very committed to our social distancing throughout the resort as well as making sure everyone wears a mask and really limiting capacity in our facilities and our buildings,” she said.
Scurfield is encouraging those with seasonal passes to ski or snowboard on weekdays or weekend afternoons when the ski resort is not as busy.
