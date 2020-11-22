Menu

Comments

Weather

Weather advisory in effect as first significant snowfall of season hits GTA

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Accumulating snow is seen at Highway 403 south of Highway 401 Sunday morning.
Accumulating snow is seen at Highway 403 south of Highway 401 Sunday morning. Ontario Ministry of Transportation

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for the Greater Toronto Area as the first significant snowfall of the season impacts the region.

Environment Canada previously issued a special weather statement but it was upgraded to the weather advisory.

The weather agency said areas in the GTA can expect to see seven to 14 cm of snow that is “quickly accumulating” at times.

“Snow is beginning to spread across the region this morning and will continue to fall through this evening,” the advisory read.

“Snowfall accumulation will generally increase the further one is from Lake Ontario. Areas near Lake Ontario may switch over to ice pellets and/or rainfall late this afternoon or evening, creating sloppy conditions.”

Drivers are being advised to drive cautiously in the conditions.

Conditions are expected to improve by Monday.

Weather warnings or advisories stretch from London up to southern Quebec as a result of the system.

