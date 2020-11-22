Weather advisory in effect as first significant snowfall of season hits GTA

Send this page to someone via email

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for the Greater Toronto Area as the first significant snowfall of the season impacts the region.

Environment Canada previously issued a special weather statement but it was upgraded to the weather advisory.

The weather agency said areas in the GTA can expect to see seven to 14 cm of snow that is “quickly accumulating” at times.

“Snow is beginning to spread across the region this morning and will continue to fall through this evening,” the advisory read.

“Snowfall accumulation will generally increase the further one is from Lake Ontario. Areas near Lake Ontario may switch over to ice pellets and/or rainfall late this afternoon or evening, creating sloppy conditions.”

Drivers are being advised to drive cautiously in the conditions.

Conditions are expected to improve by Monday.

Weather warnings or advisories stretch from London up to southern Quebec as a result of the system.

12:45 p.m. UPDATE – Snowfall Warning issued from London east towards Kitchener Northern York/Durham in GTA -15 to locally 20 cm possible by tonight. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/KqIt0C1KRv — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) November 22, 2020

Liquid salt brine is currently being applied to arterial and collector roads. — TO Winter Operations (@TO_WinterOps) November 22, 2020

❄️⚠️ Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect ⚠️❄️

Snow is beginning to spread across the region this morning and will continue to fall through this evening. Motorists should be prepared for winter weather driving conditions.https://t.co/oaWtN9XTMX#ONstorm pic.twitter.com/cV45zJ5KF6 — ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) November 22, 2020

