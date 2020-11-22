Car crashes into Surrey storefront, hits cyclist near City Hall

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP are investigating after a car hit a cyclist, then crashed into a storefront near City Hall Saturday night.

It happened at 104th Ave and University Dr just before 6 p.m.

Mounties said the driver, an elderly man, was seen “accelerating” through the intersection.

The car took out a street sign, before crashing into a person on a bike near the entrance of a fast food restaurant.

RCMP said the cyclist was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was also taken to hospital for minor injuries.

Police said the driver is cooperating.

RCMP now investigating if a medical emergency may have played a role in the crash.