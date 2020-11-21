Hockey Canada ‘non core’ staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

A “non-core member” of Hockey Canada’s National Junior Team staff has tested positive for COVID-19.

Hockey Canada’s senior vice-president of national teams Scott Salmond says the team learned of the positive test Saturday morning.

The individual and their close contacts have been placed in quarantine at the team’s hotel in Red Deer, Alta.

Team Canada’s Red-White game will proceed as scheduled.

Hockey Canada is in the midst of their selection camp in Calgary ahead of the 2021 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships in Edmonton next month.

Team Canada seeks its second consecutive gold medal at the tournament, which would be its 19th title all-time.