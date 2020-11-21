Special weather statement issued for GTA ahead of ‘significant snowfall’ Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Greater Toronto Area ahead of an expected “significant snowfall” on Sunday.

The weather agency said five to 10 cm is expected for some places, with the exception of areas that are near Lake Ontario as snow there will be very wet.

“Travel is expected to be impacted due to moderate to heavy snow,” the statement read.

“Motorists should be prepared for winter weather driving conditions.” Tweet This

The snowfall is a result of a Colorado Low that will track from Ohio towards the St. Lawrence River on Sunday into Monday, the statement said.

The weather agency said there is still some uncertainty with regards to the track of the system and “the axis of heaviest snow.”

The special weather statement extends beyond the Greater Toronto Area to other parts of southern Ontario where snowfall amounts are expected to vary.

Only minor snow amounts near Lake Ontario but this is a signifcant winter storm for the north end of the GTA. 15cm of heavy wet snowy by early Monday. pic.twitter.com/Voz8Sm8qQy — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) November 21, 2020