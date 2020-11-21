Menu

Weather

Special weather statement issued for GTA ahead of ‘significant snowfall’ Sunday

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 21, 2020 4:46 pm
Click to play video 'Anthony Farnell’s 2020-2021 winter forecast' Anthony Farnell’s 2020-2021 winter forecast
Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell has a detailed look at what weather you can expect across Canada this winter.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Greater Toronto Area ahead of an expected “significant snowfall” on Sunday.

The weather agency said five to 10 cm is expected for some places, with the exception of areas that are near Lake Ontario as snow there will be very wet.

“Travel is expected to be impacted due to moderate to heavy snow,” the statement read.

Read more: 2020-2021 winter forecast: Here’s what weather Canadians can expect coast to coast to coast

“Motorists should be prepared for winter weather driving conditions.”

The snowfall is a result of a Colorado Low that will track from Ohio towards the St. Lawrence River on Sunday into Monday, the statement said.

The weather agency said there is still some uncertainty with regards to the track of the system and “the axis of heaviest snow.”

The special weather statement extends beyond the Greater Toronto Area to other parts of southern Ontario where snowfall amounts are expected to vary.

