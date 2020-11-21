Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

London, Ont., man facing charges after paramedic, police officer assaulted

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted November 21, 2020 11:34 am
FILE PHOTO.
FILE PHOTO. St. Thomas Police Service/Facebook

Police in St. Thomas, Ont., say a London man is facing charges after a paramedic and a police officer were assaulted.

Officials say on Nov. 20, paramedics were called to a residence to assess a 20-year-old man.

The man reportedly assaulted one of the paramedics by punching and kicking them. Paramedics called for assistance and police arrived shortly after.

Read more: Suspect pulls gun following dispute in St. Thomas: Police

Officials say when the first officer arrived, the man was told he was under arrest and immediately began charging at and repeatedly trying to punch the officer in the face.

The officer used a stun-gun, and the man was handcuffed. He then spat on one of the officers, police say.

The man has been charged with assault, two counts of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

The paramedic, suspect and police officer all suffered minor injuries.

