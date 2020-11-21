London, Ont., man facing charges after paramedic, police officer assaulted

Send this page to someone via email

Police in St. Thomas, Ont., say a London man is facing charges after a paramedic and a police officer were assaulted.

Officials say on Nov. 20, paramedics were called to a residence to assess a 20-year-old man.

The man reportedly assaulted one of the paramedics by punching and kicking them. Paramedics called for assistance and police arrived shortly after.

Officials say when the first officer arrived, the man was told he was under arrest and immediately began charging at and repeatedly trying to punch the officer in the face.

The officer used a stun-gun, and the man was handcuffed. He then spat on one of the officers, police say.

The man has been charged with assault, two counts of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

The paramedic, suspect and police officer all suffered minor injuries.

