1 displaced after house fire in Bridgetown, N.S.: Canadian Red Cross

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A woman has been displaced after a fire destroyed her home in the Annapolis Valley on Friday.

The Canadian Red Cross says the fire was reported Friday afternoon at the bungalow located along Highway 201, just south of Bridgetown, N.S.

Read more: Halifax police investigate Thursday morning stabbing in Dartmouth

The woman was not injured and was able to escape safely.

Volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross assisted the woman, providing emergency lodging, food and clothing as well as other basics while she awaits a damage appraisal and additional help through her insurance.

5:13 How often should you test your fire alarms at home? How often should you test your fire alarms at home? – Oct 7, 2020

Advertisement