Fire

1 displaced after house fire in Bridgetown, N.S.: Canadian Red Cross

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted November 21, 2020 11:44 am
A woman has been displaced after a fire destroyed her home in the Annapolis Valley on Friday.

The Canadian Red Cross says the fire was reported Friday afternoon at the bungalow located along Highway 201, just south of Bridgetown, N.S.

The woman was not injured and was able to escape safely.

Volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross assisted the woman, providing emergency lodging, food and clothing as well as other basics while she awaits a damage appraisal and additional help through her insurance.

