Coronavirus: Halifax shrinks number of spectators allowed in municipal arenas

Halifax will scale back the number of people allowed into its municipally run facilities and has cancelled some bookings altogether, as cases of COVID-19 rise in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

In a press release issued on Friday the municipality says it has cancelled all bookings at Auburn Drive High School and Graham Creighton Junior High until at least Dec. 6.

The Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM), which coordinates bookings at all Halifax Regional Centre for Education schools, did not explicitly provide a reason for the decision.

However, it’s likely tied to the two cases confirmed to be connected to Auburn Drive High School this week.

The municipality is also reducing capacity at its facilities effective Monday, Nov. 23.

The HRM says that the following arenas will be decreased to 100 spectators on Monday:

BMO Rink D

Halifax Forum Arena

RBC Rink C

Saint Margaret’s Centre – Foundation

Zatzman Sportsplex

Although the province’s regulations allow for up to 100 spectators, not every venue can safely accommodate crowds of that size and allow for physical distancing, the municipality said.

There are no changes to the following locations at this time:

BMO Rinks A, B and C allows 50 spectators each

Centennial Arena allows for 50 spectators

Cole Harbour Place Scotia 1 allows for 85 spectators

Cole Harbour Place Scotia 2 allows for 35 spectators

Eastern Shore Arena allows for 60 spectators

Halifax Civic Arena allows for 75 spectators

LeBrun Arena allows for 50 spectators

RBC Centre Rinks A, B and D allow for 50 spectators each

Sackville Sports Stadium allows for 50 spectators

Saint Margaret’s Centre – Smith allows for 50 spectators

Spryfield Arena allows for 50 spectators

The HRM says that rental groups will remain responsible for COVID-19 screening and tracking of all spectators.

No food or drink is permitted at the arenas and masks must be worn at all times.

